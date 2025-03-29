  • home icon
ONE 172: Liam Harrison praises Rodtang’s incredible condition in demolition job versus Takeru

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 29, 2025 08:14 GMT
Liam Harrison (left) and Rodtang (right)
Liam Harrison (left) and Rodtang (right) [Images via ONE Championship]

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has always been a beast, but at ONE 172, we saw a different version of 'The Iron Man.' Coming into the much-awaited kickboxing super fight with Japanese Legend Takeru Segawa, many expected a back-and-forth war.

Instead, the Thai star shut it down early with a brutal first-round knockout that had Takeru wondering where in the world he was. Many viewers, even fellow Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison, were caught off-guard.

Harrison shared his thoughts in a reaction video with Nick Atkin:

"I thought it was going to be an absolute war. The thing is, that’s what Rodtang can do if he actually trains. He’s been lazy recently, I think he’s missed weight four or five times of late over the last couple of years and he was just turning up out of shape."
Rodtang admits renewed sense of focus led to his statement-making knockout of Takeru: “This is a new world for Rodtang”

To be fair, Rodtang does have a renewed hunger in the ring. It's a brighter flame burning inside him, driven by a desire to right past wrongs and earn a double bonus.

Gone was the version of 'The Iron Man' who grew complacent, coasting into bouts underprepared. This time, he showed up at peak condition - and this shift wasn't just physical.

"I remind myself every day during training on how successful I was and why I became famous in the first place," he said. "And now I'm really dedicated. I have no break. I train every day, and I want to say thank you to Chatri for recommending Peter [Miller], his nutritionist, who's been helping him very much with his condition. It feels like this is a new world for Rodtang right now."
The double bonus remained elusive that night, but the Thai legend did earn a $50,000 performance bonus for his stunning knockout of Takeru.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is available via replay on watch.onefc.com

Edited by C. Naik
