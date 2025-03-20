ONE 172 predictions: Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

A world title rematch at ONE 172 is set to excite fans as Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu square off for the second time with 26 pounds of gold on the line.

This Sunday, March 23, the pair will battle it out for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Their match will be one of five fights with a world title on the line in the event and will also feature some of Japan's best against representatives from across the globe.

Fight fans can catch the event live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Moraes enjoyed success on top of the flyweight division during his tenure and even asserted his dominance by becoming the first man to knock out MMA legend Demetrious Johnson when they faced off at ONE on TNT in April 2021.

It kicked off an epic trilogy between the two that culminated in a closely contested finale at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023 that 'Mighty Mouse' won. It would turn out to be the final fight of Johnson's legendary career as he announced his retirement from the sport not long after.

With the belt vacated, Moraes booked his ticket to a shot at the division's top prize by beating #3-ranked Danny Kingad at ONE 169 last November.

Meanwhile, Wakamatsu has proven to be undeniable in the division despite already having his shot three years ago. At the time, he looked on his way to a tough win, but Moraes pulled off a guillotine in the third round of their match at ONE X.

He has been on a path to redemption ever since, and he earned his way to another shot at both Moraes and ONE gold by winning his last three bouts. His mastery over Gilbert Nakatani at ONE Fight Night 26 last December led him to fight in his home country at ONE 172.

Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu ONE 172 matchup prediction

There's no question that both Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu are in top form right now and could produce an instant classic.

Wakamatsu has proven that he is one of the most durable fighters in the division, with five of his eight wins in the promotion going all the way to the scorecards. However, Moraes already has the psychological advantage over "Little Piranha" as he already submitted him once.

Both fighters have evolved since their last meeting, and on paper, Wakamatsu may be hitting his prime while Moraes is almost at the end of it. But considering Moraes' latest performance, it would not be wise to think that his skills are on the decline.

The match will be ultra hard to call, but 'Mikinho' will need a finish at ONE 172 to leave no doubt who the rightful king of the division is.

Prediction: Moraes submission in round 4

