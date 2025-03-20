ONE 172 predictions: John Lineker vs. Hiroki Akimoto

John Lineker will be put to his toughest test yet in the striking arts as he takes on Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172. On Sunday, March 23, the two former world champions are set to collide in a bantamweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

ONE 172 will be broadcast live on pay-per-view globally via watch.onefc.com.

Lineker put his name on the map by being one of the hardest-hitting fighters in mixed martial arts. 'Hands of Stone' showcased his talents in his home country before moving to North America and ultimately found himself on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Lineker quickly lived up to his name, winning four straight fights - three by knockout - on his way to winning the world title. While Lineker failed to keep it against the rising young lion in Fabricio Andrade, he continued to prove that he is a force to be reckoned with not only in MMA but also in Muay Thai.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After going 2-1 in The Art of Eight Limbs, he now ventures into kickboxing. However, his first opponent is hardly a walk in the park.

Akimoto is the former king of the division, going 6-1 in his promotional run that culminated in a world title victory. However, it didn't last long, as Petchtanong Petchfergus took the belt from him in his very first defense.

Unfortunately for the Japanese star, he couldn't bounce back against world-class strikers Wei Rui and Ilias Ennahachi. With his back against the wall, Akimoto will be looking to get back in the winning column against a big name in the combat sports world.

Ad

John Lineker vs. Hiroki Akimoto: ONE 172 matchup prediction

John Lineker is indeed a dangerous opponent for anyone, especially in a fight where there are no takedowns or submissions. He will be at his best and could always have the potential to knock someone out early.

However, he's stepping into the world of Hiroki Akimoto. Add the fact that they are competing in such a revered venue in Japan, and the odds appear to favor the former bantamweight kickboxing king.

Ad

As hard as Lineker hits, he may not be able to find his target considering Akimoto's skill level and experience. Should the Japanese striker survive the early rounds, expect him to break his losing streak with a tough decision win.

Prediction: Akimoto by decision

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.