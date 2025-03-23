ONE 172 recap and results: Adrian Lee vs. Takeharu Ogawa

ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23 hosted the return to action of Adrian Lee, one of the most promising prospects in mixed martial arts today.

As part of the blockbuster event held at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan, the Singaporean-American phenom was booked to lock horns against a more experienced opponent in Takeharu Ogawa in a lightweight MMA bout.

Ogawa posed a huge threat to the youngest sibling of Angela and Christian Lee, as the Japanese fighter is a veteran of the striking arts in Japan's regional scene. Like Lee, he also possessed an unblemished record in the all-encompassing sport heading into the fight.

Round 1: Lee wasted no time shooting for a takedown, swiftly securing a body lock that allowed him to drive his opponent to the mat. From there, he established dominant top control.

As Ogawa scrambled to break free, the mixed martial arts prodigy from Hawaii unleashed a well-placed knee to the Japanese's head while on the ground. Sensing the opening, Lee performed the gator roll and wasted no time locking in a tight anaconda choke, wrenching it with authority until Ogawa had no choice but to tap — sealing the victory in just 63 seconds.

ONE 172 - Adrian Lee vs. Takeharu Ogawa Official Results

Adrian Lee authored the finish with an official time of 1:03 of the first round, notching his third consecutive victory as a professional mixed martial arts athlete — keeping his undefeated record intact.

'The Phenom's' third career victory by way of submission, prompted ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong to award him with another $50,000 performance bonus — Lee's third five-figure incentive since his promotional debut in June 2024.

Meanwhile, Ogawa tasted his first career setback as a professional MMA fighter, dropping to 3-1.

