ONE 172 results: Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki

Meeting for the fourth time in their respective careers, former ONE lightweight MMA world champions Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki stepped inside the ring at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang ready to put a cap on their iconic rivalry.

Ad

Coming up short against ‘Tobikan Judan’ in their last two meetings, Folayang walked into the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan determined to even the series and earn his first win since September 2023.

Round 1: Immediately, Aoki came out looking for a double-leg takedown, but Folayang defended. Clinched up, Aoki jumped guard, dragging Folayang down on top of him and immediately locking in an armbar.

Unable to fight his way out after the Japanese legend went belly down, Folayang tapped out, bringing an end to the bout mere seconds into the scrap.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

ONE 172 - Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki Official Result

With the victory at ONE 172, Shinya Aoki ends his feud with Eduard Folayang going 3-1 with all three of his wins coming by way of first-round submission. Following the fight, ‘Tobikan Judan’ quickly took his gloves off, signifying that this could be the last stand of his mixed martial arts career.

Ad

Speaking with Mitch Chilson inside the ring following the belt, Aoki delivered an emotional address to the live crowd and alluded that an official announcement regarding his future would be made later.

Until then, Aoki will celebrate what could very well be his final win in combat sports.

Official Result: Shinya Aoki defeated Eduard Folayang via submission (armbar) at 0:53 of round one (MMA - lightweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.