“One of my best fights” -Jackie Buntan proud that gold-winning moment came against legend Anissa Meksen

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States and the Philippines is still sitting on cloud nine since her history-making world title victory over French-Algerian kickboxing icon Anissa Meksen late last year.
Buntan defeated 'C18' via five-round unanimous decision at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug in Bangkok, Thailand last November, and says her performance against the pound-for-pound great remains her best effort yet in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Buntan shared her thoughts on her spectacular win over Meksen and what it means to her career.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The Filipina-American said:
"I think they might still come up in the future when times get tough, but nothing beats that. It would have been a completely different story if I had won and it wasn't against Anissa. She's such a legend in the game that it made that fight probably one of my best fights."
Needless to say, Buntan has proven herself to be the best female strawweight kickboxer on the planet, and fans can't wait to see the California native back in the ONE Championship ring.
Jackie Buntan says she fought her way to strawweight throne: "I've never been handed an easy fight"
Since making her debut in the world's largest martial arts organization, Filipina-American stalwart Jackie Buntan says she has been on a rough road to the gold.
And now that she finally dons that coveted belt around her waist, Buntan is grateful she was able to earn her hardware rather than being gifted it.
The Filipina-American star said:
"I feel like in my career so far, I've never been handed an easy fight, so being matched with Anissa for the belt was just perfect in my opinion."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jackie Buntan's next fight.