“One of my best fights” -Jackie Buntan proud that gold-winning moment came against legend Anissa Meksen

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States and the Philippines is still sitting on cloud nine since her history-making world title victory over French-Algerian kickboxing icon Anissa Meksen late last year.

Ad

Buntan defeated 'C18' via five-round unanimous decision at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug in Bangkok, Thailand last November, and says her performance against the pound-for-pound great remains her best effort yet in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Buntan shared her thoughts on her spectacular win over Meksen and what it means to her career.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Filipina-American said:

"I think they might still come up in the future when times get tough, but nothing beats that. It would have been a completely different story if I had won and it wasn't against Anissa. She's such a legend in the game that it made that fight probably one of my best fights."

Ad

Needless to say, Buntan has proven herself to be the best female strawweight kickboxer on the planet, and fans can't wait to see the California native back in the ONE Championship ring.

Jackie Buntan says she fought her way to strawweight throne: "I've never been handed an easy fight"

Since making her debut in the world's largest martial arts organization, Filipina-American stalwart Jackie Buntan says she has been on a rough road to the gold.

Ad

And now that she finally dons that coveted belt around her waist, Buntan is grateful she was able to earn her hardware rather than being gifted it.

The Filipina-American star said:

"I feel like in my career so far, I've never been handed an easy fight, so being matched with Anissa for the belt was just perfect in my opinion."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jackie Buntan's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.