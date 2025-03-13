“One of the best” - Jonathan Di Bella breaks down what makes legendary Sam-A a problem for anyone in the division

Jonathan Di Bella knows exactly what he's up against at ONE 172. Age has done nothing to slow down Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and he remains one of the most dangerous fighters in the sport, even at 41 years old.

As he prepares to clash with Thai legend Sam-A for the ONE strawweight kickboxing interim world title, the former champ is making sure to give credit where credit is due.

With over 400 fights and a resume that spans generations, Sam-A's presence alone demands respect, but it's his skills that truly set him apart.

Di Bella told ONE Championship:

"I don't feel like he has many weaknesses. His defense is very strong, offense is very strong. He's very accurate, one of the best. He's a legend."

Most fighters may see sharing the ring with someone like Sam-A to be a career highlight, but for Jonathan Di Bella, it's the kind of challenge he's been chasing since day one.

Former champ Jonathan Di Bella says "resume goes onto another level" if he beats legend Sam-A at ONE 172

More than just the belt, Jonathan Di Bella is interested in something far beyond: building a legacy. He's already been at the top, but beating a legend is the kind of win that leaves a lasting mark.

"Yeah, 100%, if I beat Sam-A, my resume goes onto another level," he said. "Just having that name, he's such a legend fighting all over, one of Thailand's most experienced fighters, and one of the best Thais to ever live."

Jonathan Di Bella will be going up against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao as one of five title fights that feature on the stacked ONE 172 card. ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place March 23 in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Tickets are available here. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via watch.onefc.com.

