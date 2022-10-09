“As a child, I went to Lumpinee” - Chatri Sityodtong excited to bring Lumpinee Stadium to new heights starting in 2023

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong is and will always be a lifelong martial artist. He started training in Muay Thai as a child and continues to train in the "art of eight limbs" to this day. The promoter is also a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Chatri Sityodtong's understanding of the martial arts community is helped by his tremendous love for the sport.

His deep love for his country's national sport may have been a major motivation for his ground-breaking partnership with the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Chatri Sityodtong said:

"As a child, I went to Lumpinee. My father took me when I was nine years old, it's one of my favorite childhood memories. And this is going to be the biggest audience that Lumpinee's ever faced. Normally, Lumpinee fight nights would be broadcasted in Thailand. And that's it. And we're going to be broadcasting with all of our broadcast partners around the world."

The legendary Thai entrepreneur further said:

"We're going to have two cards every Friday. So one is a very Muay Thai-specific card, and the other card is going to be a mini version of ONE. So you're going to see MMA, you can see grappling, you can see kickboxing, you're going to see Muay Thai."

Lumpinee Stadium is considered the Mecca of Muay Thai for a reason. If you want to prove yourself as a world-class Muay Thai kickboxer, you have to fight and conquer the unforgiving walls of Lumpinee Stadium.

Nearly every world champion, legend and icon in the sport has passed through this place.

Watch the full interview here:

Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship partners with Lumpinee Stadium to broadcast 52 events in Thailand next year

ONE Championship just launched its most ambitious venture to date.

On Monday, Chairman and CEO of ONE, Chatri Sityodtong, announced in a press conference in Bangkok that the martial arts organization will hold at least 52 shows next year at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

Chatri Sityodtong said that it was an honor to promote fights at the Lumpinee Stadium. ONE Championship’s CEO was overcome with positive emotions as he said:

“I’ve lived Muay Thai as a student, a competitor, a teacher, and now a CEO. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that one day I would be the main promoter for the Lumpinee Stadium to showcase our national treasure to the world. For the first time in history, Lumpinee will be broadcast live to 154 countries."

