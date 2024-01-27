Sunday's ONE 165 main event is official, with flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmookao and Takeru Segawa both making weight in Tokyo.

The Thai champ and the Japanese star had no issues at Saturday's official ONE Championship hydration tests and weigh-ins, where all fighters passed checks with an hour and 20 minutes to go – a first in the Asian martial arts promotion.

It could have been over in less than an hour. Tommy Langaker, who will grapple welterweight champ Kade Ruotolo in the co-main event at the Ariake Arena, was the only athlete to fail hydration, needing three attempts to pass before letting out a big cheer.

Ever since ONE began broadcasting its weigh-ins in the Prime Video era, there have usually been plenty of crises, with two champions even losing their belts on the scale.

One of them, John Lineker, provided the only other sense of drama at the host Villa Fontaine Hotel in Ariake on Saturday, sparking mystery by successfully weighing in at 151 pounds – despite not being billed on the 11-fight card.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed to Sportskeeda that the former bantamweight MMA king stepped on the scale as "backup" – but it is not apparent for which fight, or fights.

Either way, it seems 'Hands of Stone' will not be needed, with all fights on the bill proceeding as planned – another rare occasion for ONE.

Also, a first in the promotion would have been the two main event fighters sharing the same nutritionist for their bout.

There were fears Superlek might become the third ONE champion to lose his belt on the scale after Lineker and former welterweight MMA king Kiamrian Abbasov, especially after he came in 5lbs over for his super fight with Rodtang Jitmuangnon last September.

But after missing weight in three of his last six bouts, the 28-year-old Thai signed up with a new nutritionist late last year. Condition Nutrition owner Peter Miller told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Judging from what he was like, it was his easiest weight cut ever. If the Thais put their trust in the process, it pays off. We cut weight back by science, not the old-school Thai way of running around in sweatsuits all week."

He added:

"Superlek was at first a little bit hesitant, but he knew that I work with the likes of Jonathan Haggerty and Liam Harrison, and it gave him a bit more peace of mind."

Superlek has been working with Miller for the last six weeks, while Takeru joined up for fight week.

the Australia-based Miller concluded:

"Neither of them speak a word of English, and my Liverpool accent is quite hard to understand. But I'm sitting there, and they've both made weight. Takeru had no issues, he woke up on weight. I'm happy for both guys and now I actually get to enjoy the event."