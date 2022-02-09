3 reality television shows Rich Franklin has appeared on

ONE Championship Vice President Rich Franklin is one of the most recognizable figures in mixed martial arts.

Franklin has been a prominent fixture in some of the sport’s biggest fights over the years since he began his professional career, up until he decided to retire a decade ago.

After his competitive career ended, however, Franklin maintained a commanding presence on screen. He's participated in a handful of martial arts-related reality television shows as a respected personality.

Here are three of the reality television shows Rich Franklin has appeared on.

Rich Franklin on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

The ONE Championship and Refinery Media-produced, The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, offers fans a hot new take on the iconic “Apprentice” franchise. This one combines martial arts with the cutthroat world of business. The end result is like nothing fans have ever experienced before.

Originally launched in early 2021, the reality show has since garnered a myriad of rewards and accolades. Most recently, it took home two major awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021 (AAA), topping categories for “Best Non-Scripted Entertainment” and “Best Adaptation of an Existing Format.”

Needless to say, The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is must-watch television.

Franklin appeared in one of the show’s episodes, guiding contestants through an intense physical task where they had to escape from a simulated helicopter crash.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is now streaming on Netflix in over 150 countries worldwide. This means you can binge-watch all 13 episodes of the first season in one go.

Rich Franklin on ONE Warrior Series

Franklin spearheaded his own reality television show called ONE Warrior Series, which launched in 2018.

The ONE Championship Vice President starred as the host of the program, alongside trusty co-host Jonathan Fong. The two traveled all across the globe in search of up-and-coming martial arts talent, while experiencing local culture and cuisine.

The show could be described as a cross between boxing’s The Contender and the late Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations.

The goal was to get up close and personal with aspiring athletes, tell their stories and give them an opportunity to join ONE Championship, all while immersing viewers in a travel and culinary experience.

ONE Warrior Series would then hold small events in Singapore, where the best prospects competed for a USD $100,000+ contract with the Asian martial arts organization.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the series had to be put on hold.

Rich Franklin on The Ultimate Fighter

Of course, The Ultimate Fighter was where it all started for Rich Franklin, as far as reality television is concerned.

Franklin fought in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter 1 Finale, where he faced former UFC champion Ken Shamrock. “Ace” ended up taking Shamrock out in just one round, scoring an emphatic technical knockout victory whilst kicking off his UFC career.

He then returned in Season 2 of the show to coach opposite Matt Hughes.

The Ultimate Fighter offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and careers of rising MMA prospects who lived together in one house. As is always expected, drama often unfolded, creating some pretty tense scenes in the show’s run.

Edited by Harvey Leonard