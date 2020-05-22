ONE Championship’s stacked ONE Super Series roster has received yet another world-class addition.

On 16 May, ONE announced that Romanian kickboxing sensation “The Bucharest Bad Boy” Bogdan Stoica will compete in the promotion’s all-striking division.

Stoica brings a decade’s worth of experience to The Home Of Martial Arts and has a knack for highlight-reel wins. The athlete owns an impressive 37 knockouts from 52 victories, including a picture-perfect eight-second knockout of Croatia’s Andi Durdevic.

He has also shared the ring with a list of top strikers, namely Ivan Stanic, Wayne Barrett, Zinedine Hameur-Lain, Ibrahim El Bouni, and Israel Adesanya.

Throughout his journey, Stoica has picked up the SUPERKOMBAT Cruiserweight World Championship, WKU Cruiserweight World Title, and Enfusion Light Heavyweight World Championship. In addition, he has won two wushu national titles in Romania.

“The Bucharest Bad Boy” shared his joy on his Instagram page.

“Friends, I have huge news for you and for ROMANIA! Not only will I return to the ring, but I will do so in the largest martial arts organization in the world, ONE Championship! After my brother, I am the second Romanian to sign with ONE and I am aware that the challenges will be appropriate,” he wrote.

“We have always said that we are proud to be able to raise the Romanian flag on the highest peaks, and now we are extremely proud to have this opportunity again, fighting at the highest level! Thank you for your support and HAI ROMANIA!”

Stoica joins his older brother, Andrei “Mister KO” Stoica, who has been phenomenal in The Home Of Martial Arts so far, triumphing against Anderson Silva and Ibrahim El Bouni since penning a deal in March 2019.

“Mister KO” is scheduled to challenge ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia for the gold later this year.

Apart from bringing on “The Bucharest Bad Boy,” ONE also announced the signing of Davit Kiria, Sittichai Sitsongpeenong, Ismael Londt, and Jonay Risco to its ONE Super Series roster over the past two weeks.

