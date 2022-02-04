Anatoly Malykhin reveals the origin of his nickname 'Sladkiy'

Anatoly Malykhin carries the nickname ‘Sladkiy’ into his fights now and like many fighters, there is a special meaning behind it.

In a recent interview, Malykhin revealed that it was a condition laid down by his wife Anita. He said:

“My lovely wife always calls me ‘sweetie’ [English translation of ‘Sladkiy’]. And when she became my manager, she said, ‘I only have one condition: You will be my ‘sweetie,’ and in fights, you will be ‘Sweetie.'”

While the direct translation of the name would not strike fear into his opponents, Malykhin embraces it whole-heartedly because of his wife and lets his fists do the talking for him when he competes.

The 34-year-old shared just how integral his wife is to his career, saying:

“My wife is the one person that believes in me more than I believe in myself,” he says. “I had moments in my life where nobody believed in me. When I began talking to my love, I really had no belief in myself.

He added:

I had a pretty rough past where people would do me dirty, those very close to me, and I [thought about quitting the] sport maybe three or four times. When I met my wife, it was as if there was a new surge of energy. I’ve never felt such newfound drive, ever.”

Anatoly Malykhin will fight for a world title at ONE: Bad Blood

Anatoly Malykhin hopes to come away with the belt when he takes on Kirill Grishenko for the ONE interim heavyweight world championship at ONE: Bad Blood on February 11.

Both heavyweights started their ONE Championship journey last year and quickly showed the world what they can do by pulling off two wins each. Grishenko extended his undefeated professional MMA record to five wins, while Malykhin has twice as many in his current streak.

Also Read Article Continues below

The victor at ONE: Bad Blood is set to challenge ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar. The interim title was introduced after Bhullar’s management stalled negotiations for the Indian-Canadian’s next bout.

Edited by C. Naik