“Our dream is to see them all succeeding in life” - Andre Galvao offers words of support following daughter Sarah’s double gold medals

Andre Galvao says his daughter, Sarah, can be anything she wants, and he will always be right there to support her.

On April 10, Sarah became a gold medalist in two events at the Pan Jiu-Jitsu IBJJF Championship 2022. True enough, Andre was there to capture the moment.

Andre Galvao took to Instagram to share a picture of her daughter together with a heart-warming message for her and everyone they support. In the caption, Galvao wrote:

“It’s not about our dream. It’s about their dreams. Our dream is to see them all succeeding in life. We support our daughter (also kids & students) in everything they do. We believe children have within what God already planned for their lives. If Sarah had decided to be a doctor, a business owner, an artist, a dancer, or anything that’s good, healthy, and admirable, we would be there for her. One of the best things in life is doing what you love and love what you do. We do all for love by [the] grace of God.”

The younger Galvao looks to be loving her time following in her dad’s footsteps. The 15-year-old has been tearing it up in the juvenile division of grappling tournaments. If she continues her path, she may be a talent to watch out for in years to come.

Andre Galvao leads growing talent in ONE Championship’s submission grappling roster

Andre Galvao is a world-class grappler himself, winning multiple world titles in the realm of combat sports before making his debut on the global stage of ONE Championship at ONE X.

The 10-year anniversary showcase of the promotion featured two submission grappling contests in a single event for the first time. Galvao and Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Danielle Kelly took on established MMA stars in ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Reinier de Ridder and former world title contender Mei Yamaguchi.

ONE Championship has featured MMA and the striking arts of kickboxing and Muay Thai in its events. The debut of Andre Galvao and Danielle Kelly, together with a slew of big-name signings in the grappling world, appear to be signs that the promotion is looking to shine a spotlight on submission grappling as well.

Sarah Galvao could be a name to watch out for, considering the promotion has been known to cultivate talent at a young age. It was recently announced that 19-year-old BJJ prodigies Tye and Kade Ruotolo were added to its stacked roster.

Submission grappling is here to stay in ONE Championship, with past, present, and future stars already locked in to celebrate the sport in front of a global audience.

