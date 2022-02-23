“I don’t know, it’s crazy” - Angela Lee comments on shocking Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang special rules bout

When Angela Lee first heard about the special rules super-fight between MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and Muay Thai phenom Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the 25-year-old was perplexed. While she couldn’t fully come to terms with the concept at the time, Lee is now more than excited to see how it will all play out.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Angela Lee shared her thoughts on the intriguing hybrid-rules showdown. She said:

“I was surprised. I was like, 'Oh, wow, this is new.' I mean, you've never heard of something like this in the, you know, mixed martial arts world. So yeah, very interesting. I think that, you know, it brought a lot of chatter. And everyone's looking forward to seeing how this plays out. I don't know, it's crazy. Obviously, I'm going to be rooting for the MMA fighter. I'm going to be rooting for DJ. But I think that Rodtang, he is a beast, and, I mean, it's not gonna be easy. It's not gonna be easy.”

Demetrious Johnson faces Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE: X, ONE Championship’s historic 10-year anniversary extravaganza. The milestone event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

The bout will comprise four rounds of alternating rulesets. Rounds one and three will be contested under ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules, while rounds two and four will be under ONE Championship’s global ruleset for MMA.

Angela Lee is open to fight in a special rules matchup down the line

While Angela Lee thinks the upcoming special rules fight is absolutely insane, she did mention that she would be open to competing in a fight like that herself. The reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion is a well-versed mixed martial artist adept in both striking and grappling.

She said:

“Sure. I'd be open too. Yeah. I mean, I don't know. I mean, for me, I've tried other sports individually. I've tried jiu jitsu. I've tried boxing, but for me, I really feel MMA is, you know, the best of all worlds. And that's why I'm an MMA fighter. But yeah, I do think that it's interesting. I'm rooting for DJ. But, I mean, I think both fighters are amazing.”

Of course, that all depends on the results of Lee’s next fight. ‘Unstoppable’ returns to the Circle to face ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE: X. Her ONE women's atomweight world title will be on the line.

Edited by C. Naik