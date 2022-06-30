“Back on the mats” - Angela Lee resumes training for potential return

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee has been enjoying some time off with her family over the past few weeks. Settling herself back to reality, 'Unstoppable' recently teased a potential return on Instagram.

The 25-year old world champion posed with her husband Bruno Pucci with the caption:

"Mom & Dad, back on the mats! 🤜🏼🤛🏼”

The photo prompted her husband to respond with:

“Thank you for being my training partner....for life!!!❤️”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Lee certainly sems happy to return to the gym and spar with the best teammates anyone could ask for.

The 25-year-old has raked in many accomplishments over the years. She’s a decorated two-time World Pankration Champion, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, a former 2013 Hawaii state wrestling champion, and in 2016 became the youngest person in MMA history to capture a world title.

A phenom in evert sense of the word, Lee has accomplished more than what the average person achieves in a lifetime.

However, her most impressive victory to date was her latest world title defense at ONE X. 'Unstoppable' faced former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex with her ONE ttomweight world title on the line.

Avoiding the grappling prowess of the champion, Stamp tried her best to keep the fight standing.

The Muay Thai striker found some success in her stand-up which almost landed her with a finish. However, 'Unstoppable' proved her mettle by retaining her belt with a rear-naked choke to end matters in the second round.

Watch the full fight below:

Angela Lee’s next opponent could be dangerous South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee

Angela Lee’s next opponent could be against the No.2 atomweight contender, Ham Seo Hee.

The 35-year-old is an experienced MMA fighter who is deeply-rooted in kickboxing. She is currently on an impressive eight-fight winning streak, with her most recent victories coming against Denice Zamboanga.

Their first matchup was a result of a split-decision in favor of the Korean native. In their rematch, Ham sealed the deal with a convincing performance. Her aggression, takedowns, and brutal elbows made it very difficult for Zamboanga to counter.

Not one to run out of options if this fight isn’t made, Lee also has the option of moving up a weight class in a second bid for the strawweight belt against Xiong Jing Nan, which she has long targeted

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far