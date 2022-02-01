ONE Championship announces 2022 live event calendar

ONE Championship is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year and is making good on its statement that 2022 will be the promotion's biggest year yet.

ONE Championship has already wrapped up two blockbuster events this January that saw a world title defense, the emergence of finalists for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix and awarded a total of $300,000 in performance bonuses.

In a statement, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said:

“We are thrilled to announce our 2022 live event calendar for ONE Championship. We have 24 blockbuster events scheduled so far, with more to come. We will continue to showcase the absolute best in World Championship talent, martial arts skill, and entertainment value.”

ONE Championship revealed the full calendar for 2022. | [Photo: ONE Championship]

The schedule sees at least two events each month for a total of at least 24 events in the calendar year. Over the past two years, ONE Championship has been crippled by restrictions brought about by the global pandemic that limited its ability to put on live events.

ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show is looking stacked

As we get closer to ONE: X on March 26, more fights are being added to the already-stacked fight card.

Multiple world title bouts are set to be contested at the milestone event. Angela Lee will make her return to the ONE Circle against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex. ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes takes on the streaking Yuya Wakamatsu.

The show will also feature the much-anticipated first-of-its-kind super fight between Muay Thai legend Rodtang and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

The striking arts of Muay Thai and kickboxing will also have high-profile bouts go down at the event. Nong-O will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Alaverdi Ramazanov. Sitthichai and Chingiz Allazov will clash for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix crown.

Two new additions to the card have no world title implications but are just as big. Denice Zamboanga looks to avenge her controversial loss in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix against Ham Seo Hee, while kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken makes his return to the Circle against Islam Murtazaev.

Also Read Article Continues below

ONE: X is expected to be held at a full-capacity stadium in Singapore on March 26.

Edited by C. Naik