ONE Championship announces new global brand partnerships

ONE Championship (ONE), today announced new strategic partnerships including Xiaomi, Intel, HP and Logitech. These revenue partnerships will leverage multiple ONE content stacks and platforms, including ONE Championship’s martial arts and esports businesses, as well as ONE Studios. Commitments span martial arts and esports platforms in 2020 and will also include The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated,

“The announcement of these partnerships is a testament to our team’s exceptional work alongside global brands to solve their marketing and business needs. We believe that by harnessing the power and reach of our content stacks and platforms, brands can benefit from engaging with our millions of fans across the globe.”

Shou Zi Chew, President of International, Xiaomi, stated,

“As Xiaomi continues to grow its presence globally, we are thrilled at this opportunity to partner with ONE Championship - a world-class sports property. This major initiative will provide a valuable platform to cross-pollinate the fanbase of ONE Championship with Mi Fans around the world. Through this, we can work in tandem to grow a shared passion for Xiaomi’s amazing products and sports, further ignite dreams, inspire nations, and change the world through real-life superheroes.”