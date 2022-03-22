ONE Championship announces Sinsamut Klinmee as Nieky Holzken's opponent at ONE X

Nieky Holzken is ready to fight anyone. There’s no better proof than his fight at ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary show, ONE X.

Holzken was originally announced to fight Islam Murtazaev at the 10-year anniversary showcase, but the fight ultimately fell through. ‘The Natural’ was eager to get back in action, though, and graciously accepted the challenge of anyone willing to step in the circle with him.

Just days before the event, ONE Championship revealed that Holzken will be facing off against Sinsamut Klinmee.

Sinsamut is a product of Venum Training Camp Thailand, where he hones his skills alongside ONE stars Mehdi Zatout, Samy Sana and former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov.

With 78 victories in various competitions all over the world, the 25-year-old will now look to make an immediate impact on the global stage of ONE Championship by scoring a huge upset over the Dutch icon.

Their match takes place at ONE X: Part I, which kicks off at 1:00 PM SGT/5:00 AM ET.

ONE Championship reveals event-filled week for ONE X

ONE X will arguably be the biggest event in martial arts history. The lead-up to the event will be packed with activities.

In an Instagram post, ONE Championship revealed a run-down of the events happening during the week.

From the calendar, we can see that Angela Lee will be on Instagram Live on Wednesday, March 23 at 12:00 PM SGT/12:00 AM ET. At the same time, Demetrious Johnson will host an “Ask Me Anything” session for fans on Reddit. At 4:00 PM SGT/4:00 AM ET, fans can catch the ONE X press conference, which will be broadcast on Youtube and Facebook.

The next day, fans in Singapore can catch a glimpse of the athletes in action during an open workout session at the OCBC Square of the Singapore Sports Hub at 6:00PM SGT.

On Friday, March 25, athletes will go for their official weigh-ins and hydration tests at 1:00 PM SGT/1:00 AM ET. At 7:00 PM SGT/7:00 AM ET, they will face off for the ceremonial weigh-ins. Both events will be broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook.

The event day on March 26 will start at 1:00 PM SGT/1:00 AM ET with ONE X: Part I, followed by ONE X: Part II at 5:00 PM SGT/5:00 AM ET, which will be broadcast on watch.onefc.com, and the official YouTube and Facebook pages.

The culmination of the historic event starts at 8:00PM SGT/8:00AM ET for the six-bout feature, ONE X: Grand Finale. The event will be available on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com and your local PPV provider.

You can also re-live the action in VR starting from March 28 at 10:00 AM SGT/March 27 10:00 PM ET.

Edited by Harvey Leonard