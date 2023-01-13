ONE Championship announces Stamp Fairtex vs. Anissa Meksen for interim atomweight kickboxing belt

ONE Championship recently announced that Stamp Fairtex will clash with Anissa Meksen for the interim atomweight kickboxing belt.

Originally supposed to square off at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video in a mixed-rules match, Stamp and Meksen will have to wait to step into the circle with one another as Meksen was a no-show at weigh-ins. The former Muay Thai and kickboxing champ will now face rising star Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak in a kickboxing match.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed his plans for the interim title fight prior to Meksen's no-show at weigh-ins. He revealed:

"Today I’m announcing the interim kickboxing title fight. After their fight on Saturday they will face each other [again]."

It remains to be seen whether or not Meksen's mishap will cost her the opportunity to compete for the interim title.

Watch the entire ONE Fight Night 6 pre-fight press conference below:

Stamp Fairtex says she grew up on a personal level over the past year

The former two-sport champion has been fighting on the global stage for several years, and now 25 years of age, Stamp believes she is making big strides in terms of her maturity. She told ONE:

“I’ve made many mistakes, but I learned to think carefully before making any action or saying anything. Before, I spent too little time thinking before making a decision on how to act or answer certain questions. And that may have affected other people adversely. Sometimes I wasn’t careful. From now on, I will have to think more and act more maturely.”

Stamp hasn't competed in Muay Thai or kickboxing since 2020, as she has been gunning for the atomweight MMA title over the past year-plus.

In fact, she hasn't won a kickboxing bout since October 2018, when she beat Kai Ting Chuang for the world title. Despite that, fans can expect Stamp to deliver an entertaining performance like she always does inside the circle.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13 to watch Stamp Fairtex take on 'Supergirl' in a kickboxing bout live from Bangkok, Thailand.

Check out a montage of Stamp Fairtex's craziest ONE highlights below:

Poll : 0 votes