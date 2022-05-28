Watch: Jenelyn Olsim vs. Bi Nguyen ahead of Olsim's looming ONE Championship 158 bout

Ahead of her fight with Julie Mezarba at ONE 158, we revisit ONE Championship atomweight Jenelyn Olsim's fight with divisional standout Bi Nguyen in 2021. The match ran at a frenetic pace with both fighters getting some good strikes in. What's remarkable is how Olsim seemingly always had an answer to everything Nguyen threw at her.

Every takedown, every transition, and every strike was answered by some kind of counter from the Filipina warrior. Even when Nguyen put her in precarious positions in the clinch and on the ground, Olsim never stopped moving. Once the fight transitioned to the feet, Olsim's extensive background in combat Wushu was put to good use.

The Team Lakay standout peppered 'Killer Bee' with precise strikes that stung almost every time they connected. Olsim's precision and timing of her straight right hand knocked Nguyen down at one point. Throughout the gruelling bout, it was the Filipina fighter who always had the upper hand and stuffed the Vietnamese-American's advances from all fronts.

Watch the full match here:

Jenelyn Olsim returns at ONE Championship 158 against Julie Mezabarba

On June 3, at ONE 158, Team Lakay's most prominent female fighter returns to face Brazilian atomweight standout Julie Mezabarba. The fight will surely be interesting as the atomweight division is on the lookout for a new title contender.

Both Olsim and Mezabarba are coming off tough losses. They both lost to the two finalists in the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix tournament, Ritu Phogat and Stamp Fairtex, respectively. Both atomweight fighters are looking to gain back some momentum after such disappointing last outings in the cage.

The main event of the night will showcase rising ONE Championship Muay Thai star Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and Glory Kickboxing standout Niclas Larsen. Tawanchai is considered one of the most promising fighters in ONE Super Series and it would be exciting to see him welcome a dangerous outsider to the ONE cage.

In the co-main event, an explosive bout between two bantamweight knockout artists, Kwon Won Il and Fabricio Andrade, will determine the next challenger for the belt.

Andrade has been accumulating wins while Kwon has finished his last three opponents inside the ONE Championship cage. This bout will definitely have strong implications on who will fight Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes for the belt next.

