“If I go through my entire career not using my platform for anything, they'll just be memories” – Bi Nguyen shares what drives her to be involved in making an impact in her community

ONE Championship atomweight Bi Nguyen’s family moved to the United States when she was a child, where she has been living ever since. Now that she has risen to some stature in the martial arts world, she’s giving back to the community in her own way.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Bi Nguyen revealed how she’s working with nonprofit organizations by sharing her talents:

“I've been working really closely with a lot of AAPI for years now in America, it's the biggest Asian American nonprofit here. I do a lot of community work, a lot of self-defense, while I do free self-defense seminars at women shelters. I work with the domestic violence survivors. I work with just advocating for Asian-American community and women and our success in various fields like Hollywood and fighting and things like that.”

Nguyen went through difficult times growing up and martial arts helped her find a purpose and direction in her life. She also shared why it is very important for her to get involved in the community:

“For me, just generally, making the impact, speaks to my soul. Because I think that if I go through my entire career, not using my platform for anything, not fighting for anything, they'll just be memories. And I'm very, very, very, very passionate about all the nonprofits I work with. Because the impact that all of the work has on their lives is literally what drives me to do everything I do every day.”

Bi Nguyen looking to get back to her winning ways at ONE: Bad Blood

Bi Nguyen is hoping to fight for a spot in the upper echelon of the stacked ONE women’s atomweight division by stringing a few wins together, starting with Lin Heqin at ONE: Bad Blood on February 11.

Through seven bouts in the promotion, Nguyen has already faced some notable fighters in the division. They include Jihin Radzuan, Jenelyn Olsim, current No.4-ranked Ritu Phogat and top-ranked Stamp Fairtex.

However, she has yet to taste sustained success by way of a win streak, which she hopes will change by getting back in the winning column against Heqin.

The Chinese star rode a 10-fight win streak in the Chinese martial arts scene on her way to a promotional debut win against Jomary Torres at March 2019’s ONE: Reign of Valor.

Unfortunately, her streak was snapped in July 2021’s ONE: Battleground by a vengeful Phogat, who was coming off a tough loss against Nguyen a few months earlier.

‘Fighting Sister’ will get a chance to avenge her loss by beating the source of Phogat’s motivation. However, Nguyen will surely be out to prove that her win against ‘The Indian Tigress’ was no fluke with a convincing win against Heqin.

Edited by Harvey Leonard