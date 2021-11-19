Bibiano Fernandes wants mixed rules fight with Rodtang

Bibiano Fernandes says he wants a mixed rules fight. The One bantamweight champion is set to compete at ONE: 'X' where his friend Demetrious Johnson will face Muay Thai star Rodtang in a special mixed rules bout. The encounter will be structured as; first round: Muay Thai, second round: MMA, third round: Muay Thai and fourth round: MMA.

Speaking exclusively to SportsKeeda, Fernandes said:

'I think it's good. I hope ONE Championship gives somebody like that for me too. I want to try. I can spar Muay Thai a little bit and later I go for jiujitsu. Especially the small gloves. That will be so good. I believe DJ is going to finish Rodtang in the second round. Rodtang can be a good one. I can go and fight him too.'

The ONE: 'X' card was scheduled for December in Singapore, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fernandes is set to defend his belt against countryman John Lineker, who's riding a three-fight win streak since moving from the UFC to ONE.

Fernandes hints that Adriano Moraes doesn't talk enough

Bibiano Fernandes describes himself as 'the last true martial artist.' At 41 years old, he has seen many legends come and go in the sport. Throughout his time as a professional, Fernandes has espoused his martial arts values and maintains that trash talking is not his style. Similar could be said of flyweight champion Adriano Moraes. Moraes scored a famous victory over Demetrious Johnson at 'ONE on TNT' in April, but has yet to achieve a mass following. Fernandes believes that he and Moraes have a similar old school approach.

'Definitely he's the best. He beat DJ,' said Fernandes. 'You see how he did it? That was amazing. Because sometimes we're very quiet. We don't talk a lot of sh** because (our) mentality is to fight. But some people like a little bit of drama. Some intensity. Sometimes you have to learn how to give that but for me I cannot do it because I'm a true mixed martial artist. I'm like Fedor, CroCop, Nogueria. I'm from the very old generation,' Fernandes added.

Fernandes says he's waited two years to fight John Lineker. Now, in his second spell as champion, it will be interesting to see how long the Manaus-born grappler continues to compete. Elsewhere in the division, an important match-up will take place between #2 ranked Kevin Belingon and #3 ranked Yusup Saadulaev. The winner will likely be next in line for a title shot.

