"I love scary games" - BJJ star Danielle Kelly connects with Demetrious Johnson about streaming games

Horror is one of the genres that Danielle Kelly enjoys playing on her PC and she was able to connect with Demetrious Johnson about it during their time in Singapore.

Kelly and Johnson both competed on the historic ONE X card on March 26. Tthe two were able to talk about one of the most popular games in the genre, Resident Evil.

In an interview with Drake Riggs of MMA Mania, Kelly shared that she started streaming the classic game and is looking to add more once she upgrades her PC.

Danielle Kelly said:

“I love scary games. I was talking to DJ about it because I know he streamed for a little bit. We had a good conversation about Resident Evil because I started doing those online. And I’m trying to get the old games on my PC.”

Kelly revealed that playing games on her PC is a hobby that she enjoys when she’s not preparing to compete. However, she hasn’t had much time for it recently.

“I am a PC nerd. I haven’t actually played in a while, I’ve been focusing obviously on my matches, staying busy with training. But on my downtime, I like to just play on my PC, play with my friends, play different games like Valorant or Call of Duty,” Kelly said.

Danielle Kelly wants to put her performance bonus to work

At ONE X, Danielle Kelly turned in an impressive performance against MMA veteran Mei Yamaguchi in their submission grappling contest.

While their match ended in a draw, Kelly was still awarded a $50,000 bonus for her performance, something that clearly overwhelmed and surprised the 26-year-old.

However, now that she has her emotions in check, she has a pretty good idea of where she will spend her performance bonus.

Danielle Kelly said:

“I’m actually going to get a new PC soon so I’m going to put my bonus to work... I’ve had it saved, but new specs, everything, and just get more games and just be a nerd and trap myself in my room.”

The extra income should motivate her to do even better in her next outing, which we hope will not be too long of a wait.

Edited by Harvey Leonard