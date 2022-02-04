“I got on somebody for slacking in the race” - Brandon Vera talks Apprentice challenge that brought out his competitive nature

MMA icon Brandon Vera is a fun-loving guy, until of course, you find a way to draw the competitor out of him. When there’s something on the line and the stakes are high, the former ONE heavyweight world champion says he’s willing to do anything to win.

A special guest athlete on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, Brandon Vera stood side-by-side with American MMA prodigy Sage Northcutt. The two guided candidates on the reality show through an intense Dragon Boat race.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, 'The Truth' recalled his experience on the show, including the moment when he called out a participant on the show for not pulling their weight.

According to Vera:

“Honestly, [the Dragon Boat] was my favorite challenge. I just had to keep everyone in-step and the team did all the work. That was my first time going on a Dragon Boat and it was fun! You could kind of see my competitive side come out a bit. I got on somebody for slacking in the race. I really leaned into him, then I felt bad afterwards so I said sorry. And then I explained my stance: ‘You don’t get to where I’m at by quitting.’ I just needed to hone that into somebody.”

Without giving away any spoilers, Vera was very intense during the challenge.

Did his team win? You’ll have to watch to find out. The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is streaming now on Netflix, available in over 150 countries worldwide. It’s no doubt a binge-worthy reality television series.

Brandon Vera enjoyed his time on “The Apprentice” with Sage Northcutt

For Brandon Vera, appearing on “The Apprentice” was a treat, more so because he got to spend time with his friend, Sage Northcutt. The pair made an appearance in more than one episode.

That being said, Vera had no problems throwing all cordiality out the window as soon as it was game time.

“Me and Sage were like little kids playing. We didn’t have a competitive bone against each other at all, it was just fun to be out there. But as soon as we get into the boat, I have a squad that I’m responsible for. So yeah, I was yelling and trying to rally them as best as I could. Because I'm part of the team, we’re all in the boat together. So win, lose, fall out or sink, we’re in there together. I’m glad I got to share that intensity with them,” said Vera.

Catch The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, streaming now in over 150 countries on Netflix.

