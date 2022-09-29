Rodrigo Marello scores the fastest win in ONE submission grappling history at ONE 161

At ONE 161, multi-time BJJ world champion Rodrigo Marello submitted Ruslan Bagdasarian in just 15 seconds via straight ankle lock. The Brazilian grappling genius made a statement on his ONE Championship debut by scoring the fastest submission in ONE submission grappling history.

Marello's entry to the footlock was so inventive that Bagdasarian didn't expect him to attempt it from that position. Jiu-jitsu has truly evolved and ONE Championship is showcasing it on a global stage.

'Diguinho', as his monicker goes, didn't waste time and immediately pulled guard on Bagdasarian. Once he got close enough, Marello slipped into a Dela Riva guard and entangled his opponent's legs.

Typically, the Dela Riva guard is used to either sweep or set up a transition to another position - but never set up a straight ankle lock.

Marello may have surprised Bagdasarian by attempting a foot lock from a Dela Riva guard but didn't give him enough time to assess the situation. Marello's long legs and frame helped him angle his body enough to make the unusual ankle lock feel excruciating. Bagdasarian tapped violently due to the pain.

Not only did Marello win the fastest submission in ONE submission grappling history, he also bagged a sweet $50,000 performance bonus for it.

Rodrigo Marello says he’s been pulling off his winning submission since he was a blue belt

In his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Rodrigo Marello explained the technique and how he was able to pull it off with such confidence. 'Diguinho' said:

"I couldn't feel better, man. I worked so hard for this. This submission I've been doing since I was bluebelt. Like, 8 years sharpening the same position. It saved my life many times and today wasn't different...I knew that he's [Bagdasarian] really good at takedowns. And to be honest, I'm still improving my takedown game. So the plan was pull guard. This is footlock that I do from Dela Riva guard, and I'm so confident [that] I get it. Once I get it tight, I was sure my jiu-jitsu was going to work."

Indeed, for someone to be able to pull off such an unorthodox technique and make it work, he needs to drill it countlessly in the gym. Making it work has to be synonymous with breathing.

Rodrigo Marello performed a submission he's been drilling since his early years in jiu-jitsu. Over time, he's perfected it so much that once he sees the opening and entangles the legs, the match is over.

