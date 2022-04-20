“But I will die” - BTS’ Jungkook responds to Yoshihiro Akiyama’s challenge

Yoshihiro Akiyama’s invitation to spar with Korean boy band BTS member Jungkook has been received and responded to.

Akiyama went on Twitter to reveal his brief interaction with the K-Pop idol after news of his sparring invite reached him. Translated, Yoshihiro Akiyama said:

“When BTS Jungkook saw the article, he smiled and replied to me, ‘But I will die~’ I’m still waiting for the day when I can meet you.”

Akiyama, who now competes in ONE Championship, is a fourth-generation Japanese of Korean descent and has represented both countries in his martial arts journey. Apart from his achievements in martial arts, he also dabbled in mainstream Korean media, most famously for the reality TV show, Return of Superman.

Because of this, he is an easily recognizable figure, even for non-martial arts fans. In the comments, fans are expressing their concern for Jungkook if their meeting happens. One said:

“I hope you can meet Jungkook he will be very happy to meet you, but please be easy on our maknae [youngest] 🥺💜”

'Sexyama’ looks to be persistent in his message, though, saying that he is still waiting for the day when he can meet Jungkook. While amused by their interaction, one fan is not excited for the event to push through. The fan said:

“So cute but no please 😂😭”

How Yoshihiro Akiyama’s invite came about

Earlier this week, Jungkook and his trainer posted a video of the K-Pop star working the pads. An acquaintance of Jungkook’s trainer, Yoshihiro Akiyama, took to the comments section to express his desire to spar with the BTS member.

The invite from ‘Sexyama’ was met with both playful and legitimate messages of concern from fans all over the world. Fans obviously know that despite Jungkook being credited as the fittest and physically strongest member of their group, his skills pale in comparison to a professional fighter like Akiyama.

The fact that the 46-year-old Akiyama was still able to knock out his opponent last month at ONE X doesn’t help alleviate the worries of fans.

