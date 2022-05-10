"A very happy birthday to former ONE Lightweight World Champion" - ONE Championship celebrates Shinya Aoki

Longtime ONE Championship competitor Shinya Aoki's birthday is today. ONE Championship and fans of the organization took to Twitter to wish the legend as he turns 39.

"A very happy birthday to former ONE Lightweight World Champion @a_ok_i"

Aoki is an absolute legend in the world of mixed martial arts. He has competed all over the world in multiple different organizations from Bellator to RIZIN to his home for the last 10 years, ONE Championship.

He is a former ONE Championship lightweight champion and has been a mainstay within the organization's lightweight division. He has amassed a 13-3 record with the promotion and is a 57-fight veteran of the sport.

Shinya Aoki set to compete in submission grappling at ONE 157

Aoki wanted a quick turnaround after his most recent loss to Yoshihiro Akiyama, so he decided to compete at ONE 157 in a submission grappling match. He will be taking on one half of the newly signed Ruotolo Brothers, Kade Ruotolo.

The Ruotolos are twin brothers that are at the top of the jiu-jitsu world at the tender age of 19. Kade Ruotolo was Grappler Insider's 2021 no-gi grappler of the year at age 18. He has a plethora of jiu-jitsu accomplishments ranging from 1st place at the WNO Championship in 2021 to 1st place at the Combat Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2020.

He also has a 17-2 record in jiu-jitsu with 8 of those wins coming by submission. He has grappled with only elite level competition on the pro circuit and will be looking to put all his skills to the test against an MMA legend in Shinya Aoki.

What Shinya Aoki has going for him is that he is as experienced as they come in combat sports. Not only has he competed in MMA, but he has also competed in grappling tournaments much like this one. He will also have a size and strength advantage over his opponent Ruotolo, which should serve him well.

The Ruotolo brothers are very crafty and quick with their transitions on the mat and Aoki will need to be aware to defend their attacks. This is going to be a very exciting matchup between these two high-level athletes.

