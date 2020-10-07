ONE Championship conducted a ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES Worldwide Conference Call with Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong on 6th October. On the call, Sityodtong answered questions from media personnel across the globe surrounding ONE Championship.

ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES is set to be the first international sporting event taking place in Singapore since the country’s implementation of Covid-19 related restrictions earlier this year. The event features six fights involving local as well as international athletes. Sityodtong confirmed that all the fights will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium without a crowd in attendance with only athletes, officials, and crew onsite.

During the conference call, Sityodtong spoke about a variety of subjects including the exciting card for ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES, the four World Title bouts announced for ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX set to take place on October 30, the Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition beginning production on 26 October as well as the COVID related protocols, the atom weight grand Prix, .

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “The big news for us for ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES is, we have been holding back the location until this week and it’s going to be in Singapore. With the Muay Thai World Championship headed by Sam-A, the legendary Sam-A, who has almost 400 professional fights, won every major title in the world facing the unlikely underdog Josh Tonna in a classic Rocky story. We also have a very exciting match up in the co-main event with undefeated Aleksi Toivonen who’s going to try to break through the rankings against Reece McLaren. And of course, I announced last night, our October 30th event, though I haven't revealed the location yet."

On COVID protocols that the promotion will be undertaking in the Singapore show, Chatri said, "Everything from obviously pre-flight tests before they embark for their destination country, tests when they arrive, tests throughout the week. We created a bubble with the hotel and transportation from the airport. We have all security on every floor, so that protocols maintain and that athletes remain in their rooms at all times. There will be more testing done before athletes are sent back home."

Chatri also had an update regarding the ONE Championship Atomweight Grand Prix as well. He said that he expects the Grand Prix to start sometime in January, and the winner of the Grand Prix will face Angela Lee when the latter returns.

Chatri stated that high profile heavyweights Brandon Vera and Arjan Bhullar have already signed bout agreements and that there will soon be an official announcement on the same. The ONE Championship Chairman and CEO said that he plans to "beef up" the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions so that they are on par with the rest of the divisions.