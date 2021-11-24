What channel is ONE Championship: NEXTGEN III on?

Want to know which channel will air ONE Championship: NEXTGEN II? Look no further. We have the details here. The event will be the third installment of ONE's "NEXTGEN" series. Featuring up-and-coming fighters in ONE Championship today, the event will have 6 bouts contested across Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA.

The card will be headlined by an MMA battle between two fiery strawweights. Red-hot prospect Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang will put his explosiveness and power to the test against a crafty wrestler and ONE newcomer Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks. The winner will definitely move up the ranks to get closer to a title shot.

ONE Championship channels for ONE: NEXTGEN III

Globally

ONE: NEXTGEN III will be broadcast to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile devices. Here's the main ONE Championship channel where you can watch the event from.

The full event stream will be available on ONE Championship channel on Youtube and the ONE Super App beginning at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 26 November.

As well as this, the first two bouts will be streamed on ONE’s Facebook page.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, New Zealand, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

For other ONE Championship channels you can check out, here's the list:

United States

The ONE Championship channel that will air the event will be on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel. The start time is 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 26 November.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: NEXTGEN II, the event will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

Also, you can watch ONE: NEXTGEN III in Virtual Reality via Oculus Venues at 10 p.m. EST on Saturday, 27 November.

China

The ONE Championship channels that will air the ONE: NEXTGEN III will be Great Sports, iQiYi, Douyin, Huya, and Bilibili. The ONE Championship start time is 8:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 26 November.

BTV will air the event and the ONE Championship start time is 7:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 27 November.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE: NEXTGEN II from 11 p.m. to 12 p.m. CST on Wednesday, 1 December, Thursday, 2 December, and Friday, 3 December.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: NEXTGEN II from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m CST on Saturday, 4 December.

India

Watch the event on Disney+ Hotstar, or Star Sports Select 2 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 26 November.

For more ONE Championship start times from different parts of the world, you can check ONE Championship's official page for the event here.

Source: One Championship website.

