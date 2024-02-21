ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong is open to Prajanchai PK Saenchai challenging Jonathan Di Bella in a high-stakes champion-versus-champion super fight.

Strawweight Muay Thai champ Prajanchai of Thailand has recently started training for a kickboxing fight, according to posts on his social media accounts.

Sportskeeda asked Chatri if his opponent could be strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella. The ONE chairman and CEO is keen on the fight but was tight-lipped on a timeline. He said:

"Yes, I like Di Bella versus Prajanchai. That is a super interesting kickboxing fight."

Italian-Canadian Di Bella, 27, is certainly keen on testing himself against his Muay Thai counterpart. He told Sportskeeda:

"It would be an honour to fight Prajanchai, he is a legend. Even though I am champion, I always want to fight the best in the world, and he is one of the best to ever live."

Either way, Di Bella wants to get back into the ring as soon as possible, having made a successful first title defense against Danial Williams last October in Bangkok.

Prajanchai celebrates after unifying the ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai titles by knocking out Joseph Lasiri.

It was just his second fight under the ONE promotional banner, having won his title with a unanimous decision over China's Zhang Peimian a year prior in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Di Bella added:

"I am always training every day. I'm always ready and always learning and in fight shape. I can't wait to fight again as soon as possible. Whenever Chatri tells me I am fighting, I'm ready."

A rematch with Zhang has long been mooted for Di Bella, though Portugal's Rui Botelho complicated things by earning a controversial split decision win against 'The Fighting Rooster' last November.