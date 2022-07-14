Check out former featherweight king Martin Nguyen’s career highlights

Martin Nguyen has had a long and storied career in ONE Championship. The Australian-born athlete has been able to hold both featherweight and lightweight world titles in ONE.

ONE Championship recently shared a compilation highlight reel featuring some of Nguyen's best moments in the circle. ONE shared:

"Martin Nguyen's INSANE Fight Highlights... Relive the best of former two-division king Martin "The Situ Asian" Nguyen in ONE Championship, featuring his iconic knockout of Filipino legend Eduard Folayang, and more!"

Check out the video below:

This former ONE world titleholder has always been an exciting fighter. Over ninety-percent of his wins have come by way of stoppage. Competing in ONE, he has a number of impressive victories over decorated fighters including Christian Lee, Narantungalag Jadamba, Eduard Folayang, Marat Gafurov, and others.

In 2017 Nguyen captured both the lightweight and featherweight world titles. He was able to defend the ONE Featherweight World Title three times, but he opted to vacate his lightweight belt due after sustaining an injury in training.

In addition to the two world titles he conquered, the 33-year-old aimed for a third bout facing Bibiano Fernandes for the bantamweight world title in 2018. The two had an exciting back-and-forth fight with both scoring knockdowns. Thanks to a split decision, the reigning bantamweight world champion Fernandes was able to retain his spot on the division’s throne.

Martin Nguyen still believes he can secure ONE gold

Martin Nguyen would hang on to his featherweight world title until 2020 when he met Thanh Le. Le remains the king of this division and will look to add another defense to his esteemed record at ONE 160 on August 26th.

Nguyen next took a loss to top-ranked Kim Jae Woong but more recently picked up a much-needed TKO victory over Kirill Gorobets. This victory was needed to revitalize both his career and confidence. In an interview with SCMP MMA, he explained how vital this moment was:

“The cherry on top was during this fight week when Kirill said I was done, and I was past my prime. I was already fresh from my fight camp, and I had so much faith behind everything I had been working on, but he sparked that extra fire of me wanting to do damage.”

'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen does not currently have a fight scheduled but is still hunting for a world title. He will likely be back in the ONE circle later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far