“He almost made Christian Lee look easy” - Rahul Raju "not sad" about Ok Rae Yoon’s victory over former lightweight champ

Indian MMA star Rahul Raju witnessed the epic ONE lightweight world title contest between Christian Lee and Ok Rae Yoon late last year. Like everyone else, he thoroughly enjoyed the close bout that yielded a controversial result.

Lee suffered a unanimous decision loss to Ok Rae Yoon at ONE: Revolution in September 2021. However, many fans and experts thought Lee had done enough to win and should have taken the victory on the scorecards.

After the fight, Lee expressed his discontentment and demanded a formal review of the bout's result which was ultimately upheld. Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Raju responded when asked who he thought won the fight:

“That’s a very tough question. For me it was close, very close. You know if you score it point by point, I think Christian Lee won that fight because he got two knockdowns, if I’m not wrong. But as a fighter, I was not sad that Ok Rae Yoon won.”

Breaking down the colossal lightweight world title tilt, ‘The Kerala Krusher’ further shared his thoughts on the matchup:

“[Ok Rae Yoon] pushed forward, he pushed the pace, and he landed more strikes. Even though there were huge strikes landed by Christian Lee, [Ok Rae Yoon] landed more strikes. He almost made Christian Lee look easy. Even though Christian Lee had some great moments, I believe Ok Rae Yoon was the one who was pushing forward. For me, that decision was okay, even though I see a lot of people saying Christian won that fight.”

Watch Rahul Raju's interview with SCMP MMA below:

Christian Lee vs. Ok Rae Yoon rematch imminent?

Lee has confirmed his rematch with Ok Rae Yoon has been verbally agreed to and that the process of securing a date and venue is already underway.

Lee has stated in recent interviews that the only fight he is interested in is a rematch with Ok Rae Yoon. He would be willing to face other top lightweights such as Dagi Arslanaliev and even fighters like Eddie Alvarez and Sage Northcutt. However, he is willing to do that after reclaiming the ONE lightweight world title.

The 23-year-old is determined to course correct the ship that has taken him to wins in six of his last seven contests in the Circle, establishing his name as one of the premier lightweight fighters in the world.

Meanwhile, Ok Rae Yoon has been recovering from injuries sustained in the bout with Lee. As soon as the South Korean veteran is healthy, expect the rematch with Lee to be booked.

