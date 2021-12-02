Watch: Stamp Fairtex and Ritu Phogat will collide at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors

ONE Championship's female atomweight Grand Prix is filled with unexpected turns and heart-stopping action. On December 3, at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors, the storied tournament will finally come to a decisive end. Fans will witness the flamboyant and dangerous kickboxer Stamp Fairtex take on wrestling prodigy Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat. Serving as the co-main event on the card, this compelling match-up between a striker and a grappler will surely be riveting.

In a recently released YouTube video by ONE Championship, the Asian promotion documents the journeys of both fighters en route to the tournament finals. Their paths are just as contrasting as their fighting styles.

Stamp, being the former ONE Championship atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai champion, was a heavy favorite to win the tournament. The fighter did exactly as was expected; she blazed through the competition. Despite being a known striker, Stamp showed remarkable skill on the ground and has proven to be a complete MMA fighter.

As for Phogat, the descendant of a wrestling dynasty, wrestled and grinded her way to the top. Despite a split decision loss to Bi Nguyen in her fifth pro fight, Phogat earned a spot in the tournament with a dominant win over Lin Hequin. 'The Indian Tigress' then had the proverbial 'trial by fire' in the opening rounds of the tournament. In the quarter finals match, Meng Bo almost finished the Indian fighter with strikes and a deep armbar. The gritty wrestler made a stunning comeback using her wrestling tenacity and unrelenting pressure.

The two have already exchanged words with each other, promising a one-sided beatdown come December 3. Will the kickboxer with knockout power deliver the fans a highlight or will the tenacious wrestler pound her way into title contention?

Watch the exciting co-main event preview here:

ONE Championship: Winter Warriors has a compelling co-main event bout

On December 3, the world will find out who will challenge Angela Lee for the ONE atomweight title. This highly intriguing match-up between Stamp Fairtex and Ritu Phogat is pretty much a toss up.

Style-wise, the pair of ONE Championship atomweight fighters are on opposite ends of the fighting spectrum. The fight could be a complete domination in one of two directions. Either Fairtex keeps the fight on the feet and potentially KO Phogat or 'The Indian Tigress' drowns the Thai with her relentless grappling. Tune in on December 3 to find out.

