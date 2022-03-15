Danielle Kelly teaches students so that she can improve as a fighter

It’s been said that to become a master, one should become a student first, but Danielle Kelly is also taking the teacher's route.

While there’s no denying that age-old process, some people take a detour to become masters themselves. Kelly, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace, is one of those taking a rather unconventional path.

Kelly recently signed with ONE Championship. The pressure couldn’t be any greater for her as she’ll make her debut at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary show, ONE X, on March 26.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old grappler said the decision to teach was one of the earliest pieces of advice she received in the sport. However, she’s also aware that just showing students how it’s done won’t cut it.

She has to do it right, not just for her students, but also for herself. Danielle Kelly wrote:

"I was always told if I want to get better at the sport, was to teach… but doing it right. Not show off moves that would 98% not work in a high level competition. When teaching a specific move, you have to have an understanding behind on why it’s being done, how it’s being done, the reactions, etc. I feel the more I teach a move the more I realize why it’s important in details on how it’s being done, and I get better when I go live because I’m not making the mistakes.

While she is yet to step inside the Circle, Kelly has already captured a fan through her mindset - none other than the boss himself, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Sityodtong wrote in the comments section:

“Awesome thoughts on teaching Danielle! I would definitely buy your instructional!”

Danielle Kelly's baptism of grappling fire

Danielle Kelly will be thrown straight to the wolves in her first go-around in the promotion, as she faces former atomweight world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi in a submission grappling contest.

Yamaguchi, who holds a 21-14 MMA record, has always been considered one of the strongest contenders in the division. 43 percent of her victories have come by way of submissions.

The fresh-faced grappler, however, won’t be heading into the ONE cage without her own accolades. Danielle Kelly holds the fastest submission in Who’s Number One. She achieved that by forcing Jessica Crane to tap via knee bar after three minutes.

Sityodtong also sang high praises for the American upon her signing with the Singapore promotion. The ONE chief projected big things for Kelly.

“For me, Danielle has the potential to be the next big thing in martial arts. She is an extraordinary talent with dominant finishing abilities and a real killer instinct. She also has a touching life story of adversity and triumph that will inspire the world. Equally important, Danielle is a wonderful human being with a heart of gold.”

Tune in to ONE X on March 26 to see Kelly in action.

