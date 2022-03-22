“We'll definitely be just pursuing a title again” – Demetrious Johnson plots MMA return following ONE X

Ever since Demetrious Johnson first signed with ONE Championship, he's been in the conversation for the ONE flyweight world title. Having triumphed in the flyweight Grand Prix, the MMA icon came up short when he challenged Adriano Moraes for the strap at ONE on TNT in 2021.

'Mighty Mouse' has broken so many records and achieved such a rich legacy in the sport that he's earned the opportunity to branch out. At ONE X on March 26, the American will face one of the most intriguing challenges of his illustrious career when he faces ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang in a mixed-rules bout.

Nevertheless, just because he's exploring something new doesn't mean that Demetrious Johnson has forgotten about the MMA belt. 'Mighty Mouse' told ONE:

"I think after this one, we'll definitely be just pursuing a title again. Fighting whoever is next. You know, I know Kairat Akhmetov, he has been on a run. You got Yuya Wakamatsu taking Adriano Moraes. So we'll go back there."

Demetrious Johnson knows Wakamatsu well, having submitted him in the semi-finals of the Grand Prix. Since losing to the former UFC champion, the Japanese star has racked up a five-fight winning streak.

Demetrious Johnson still keen on kickboxing

DJ is a well-rounded martial artist and has often expressed his interest in having a kickboxing match. Despite insisting that he'll revert his focus to the ONE flyweight belt in MMA after he faces Rodtang, kickboxing is still on his agenda.

Johnson said:

"If I was to do something, it would be pure kickboxing. Like, that's the thing I would love to do next, I don't want to have to go back and forth. So for me, the next thing, they're like, 'Hey, you want to do a special thing?' And like, 'Yeah, we just do kickboxing?' Like, I'll try kickboxing, but I'm getting older. We'll see what happens."

The success of his clash with Rodtang will no doubt have an impact on which discipline the Kentucky-born star will undertake in the future. 'The Iron Man' will present a fascinating challenge.

With the first round set for three minutes of Muay Thai, it may be the stiffest test Johnson's striking has ever faced.

