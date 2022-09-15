“He’s f****** good” - Demetrious Johnson blown away by Fabricio Andrade

Demetrious Johnson is blown away by Brazilian go-getter Fabricio Andrade. The No.2-ranked bantamweight contender is set to challenge John Lineker for the ONE bantamweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21.

Andrade made his claim for the world title opportunity after defeating ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won IL with an impressive body kick to the liver - his third straight first-round knockout. After making quick work of the Korean hard-hitter, Andrade wasted no time in calling out the reigning bantamweight king, John Lineker.

'Pretty Boy' finally got his wish, as he will take on Lineker in one of the featured matchups of ONE Championship’s return to Malaysia next month. Newly-crowned ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson, for one, is thrilled by what their matchup will produce.

He told ONE Championship:

“Fabricio Andrade, he’s f****** good. That fight is going to be sick between him and John Lineker.”

Since joining the ONE roster two years ago, the Tiger Muay Thai representative has been pushing himself past his own limits to achieve performances worthy of a world title shot. Andrade is undefeated in five matches in the circle, and Johnson has been admiring the Brazilian star’s work from a distance:

“I really like Andrade. I really, really do. I think it’s the way he comes out and fights. He pushes the pace, he takes risks. I think that fight against John Lineker is going to be a great fight.”

Opinion: Does Kairat Akhmetov have the “X-factor” needed to make potential match with Demetrious Johnson memorable?

Now that Demetrious Johnson has cemented himself as the new ONE flyweight king, the next question is, who’s next for the 36-year-old martial artist?

Former ONE flyweight world champion Kairat Akhmetov has a legitimate claim for the world title and it’s just a matter of time before ONE Championship pulls the trigger on that matchup.

‘The Kazakh’ has produced a five-fight win streak within the last four years, pushing him up to the No.2 spot in the rankings after Adriano Moraes.

Moreover, his impressive ground game is what sets him apart from other flyweights. However, his slower pace and wrestling-heavy game plan could impede him from reclaiming the world title. The 34-year-old star isn’t a prolific finisher and while he’s a tremendous athlete, all of his bouts in the circle have gone the distance.

Knowing what we already know about Demetrious Johnson and the intensity he brings to every fight, it raises the question of how ready Kairat Akhmetov is for their potential matchup. Can he bring that X-factor spectators yearn for in a Demetrious Johnson championship fight or will he play it safe and drag this to another decision?

