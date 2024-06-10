ONE Championship: Denis Puric demands "more respect" for going 'toe to toe' with Rodtang: "Not even Haggerty did that"

Denis Puric wants "more respect" from ONE Championship and boss Chatri Sityodtong after he went "toe to toe" with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

'The Iron Man' took a unanimous decision in the ONE 167 co-main event at Bangkok's Impact Arena on Saturday morning, but Puric insisted he "brought it to him."

The 39-year-old 'Bosnian Menace' insisted he wanted to run it back for Rodtang's flyweight Muay Thai title next time and expressed frustration he did not get any praise from the promotion's chairman and CEO at the post-fight press conference.

"Kinda pissed that Chatri did not ackbowledge I gave Rodtang one of his toughest fights in ONE, and at 39 and 30 years of fighting I have never missed weight once. Kept it professional and gave him a run for his money. I don't know what else I have to do to earn some respect in this league. I mean what the f***."

Puric insisted he was "ready to fight five more rounds" at a sold-out, 12,000-seat Impact Arena, where he was a heavy underdog against the home favorite. He added:

"Rodtang is the truth and I proved I can go toe to toe with the best of the best. If that wasn't enough to earn respect, tell me what else I have to do. That's some BS.No acknowledgement for your boy."

He added:

"Who stood toe to toe with Rodtang like that, besides Superlek? Not even [Jonathan] Haggerty did what I did."

Rodtang missed weight badly for the fight, eventually in 6.25lbs over the 135 limit for the flyweight kickboxing bout.

Denis Puric smiles at Rodtang during their ONE 167 clash.

The 26-year-old Thai broke down in tears in the Circle and told Sportskeeda that the fans' "harsh comments" had "gone too far" on social media.

Puric seemed to have little sympathy, though. He said:

"I get people weren't impressed with Rodtang about him missing weight but do you know how much s*** people were talking about me leading up to the fight and from his fans? No one is gonna say anything about that."

He added:

"You don't see me crying about it. I had a focus and I brought it to him. What else do I have to do to earn some f****** respect?"

Two of the three cage-side judges – Shane Byrne and Mehdi Letailleur – gave Rodtang all three rounds and scores of 30-27.

The other judge, Ricky Sewell, had it 28-27, awarding Canada-based Puric the second round.