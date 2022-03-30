Watch: Evolve MMA congratulates Danielle Kelly on ONE X performance

Evolve MMA recently celebrated Danielle Kelly’s ONE Championship debut on Twitter. At ONE X, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu competed in a grappling match with Mei Yamaguchi.

The two fought for the full 12-minute time and the match was declared a draw as no submissions were completed. For her efforts, Kelly was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus by ONE Championship.

Celebrating the American's promotional debut, Evolve MMA shared a video with the following caption:

"Congratulations once again to ONE Superstar Danielle Kelly from the EVOLVE Fight Team! We are so incredibly proud to have Danielle on our team and look forward to supporting her in upcoming championships! Stay tuned!"

During the grappling bout, Kelly and Yamaguchi exchanged positions and submission attempts. As expected, Kelly was working on attempting to force a tap, while Yamaguchi tried to defend.

Danielle Kelly celebrates her performance bonus

Kelly walked away from ONE X $50,000 wealthier. In her post-fight interview, she was informed of the news and it brought her to tears. At the post-fight press conference, she said:

"I'm doing jiu-jitsu for now so I was not expecting that! Usually that's expected in MMA for an amazing performance. No, I was not expecting that. I was just expecting to come here and do my thing and have fun with it."

Referring to the achievement, she thanked her supportive fans on Instagram, saying:

"It still feels like a dream. so grateful for this opportunity in my life. I love everyone in my corner. Thank you for all of the messages and support."

Danielle Kelly is a world renowned Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and will likely compete in ONE Championship again later this year. She is only 26 years old and already has tons of experience in her favored discipline. She is currently training out of Evolve MMA.

In competitive grappling, Kelly is known for her heel hooks, ankle locks and kneebar work. With experience from Quintet Ultra, FloGrappling, SubStars, IBJJF, EBI and ADCC, Kelly is a welcome addition to the ONE Championship roster and fans are understandably excited to see what she does next in the promotion.

