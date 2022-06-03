"Quads in the mountains, I really like" - Fabricio Andrade on hobbies outside of fighting

Brazilian MMA fighter Fabricio Andrade was asked about what he likes to do when he's not fighting. Interestingly, according to the 24-year-old, one of his favourite things to do is "quad in the mountains."

Fabricio Andrade is scheduled to fight in an exciting bantameweight bout against Kwon Won II at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen in Singapore on June 3.

In a recent interview with Dylan Bowker, 'Wonder Boy' said that when he's not training or preparing for a major fight, he likes to unwind in the mountains. However, lately all his energy has been focused on getting his hand raised in the cage;

"There’s a lot of things that I like to do just because at the moment I’m just so focused, like there’s so many things that happening on my career right now you know and there’s a lot of like stuff that I don’t used to do that I’m doing now like training and diet... I really really like to do like quads you know, like quads in the mountains. I really like to do those stuffs but haven’t been able to do because of the time.”

Fabricio Andrade will enter a high stakes fight on Friday. If he manages to pull it off and knock out Kwon as he intends, the Brazilian could eventually earn a No.1 contender spot against the reining bantamweight champion, John Lineker.

Lately, he has had no issues landing in Singapore from Thailand this week. He's been relaxing and waiting for the event to get started on June 3.

Listen to the full interview below:

Fabricio Andrade has been dreaming of superfight with John Lineker for a long time

Fabricio Andrade has been dreaming of a superfight between himself and reigning bantamweight champion John Lineker for two years. In a pre-fight interview with Cage Press, the Brazilian stated how he's always favored a brawl with the champion and would be disappointed if ONE decided to award Bibiano Fernandes a shot at the title instead after ONE 158:

"I don't think there's anybody I have to beat after Kwon, if you see me and the champion we got the same record in ONE Championship, 3 finishes 1 decision, so it's the fight to make. After I beat Kwon I'm gonna have even more reason than he does in ONE Champsionship. There's no other fight that makes sense but me and him."

Fabricio Andrade has sacrificed a lot to get to where he is. Coming from Fortaleza, Brazil to train with one of the best camps and bantamweight fighters in the world, there's no other option but to be champion.

Don't miss Andrade vs. Kwon Won II at ONE 158 on June 3.

