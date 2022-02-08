Faith plays a big part in Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker’s nature

Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker have exchanged some harsh words leading up to their ONE bantamweight world championship clash at ONE: Bad Blood on February 11. However, at their core, they are both guided and inspired by faith and religion.

Fernandes shared in a past interview how his values were shaped by religion. He said:

“A friend asked me how he can do better in his life, so I told him that I go to church on Sundays because that keeps me grounded and this has helped me. The church and religion have taught me values, and it has helped me lead my life in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, Lineker’s musical preference is greatly influenced by his faith and he even used a gospel song as a walkout theme. He said:

“I like music a lot. The one I like the most is Pregador Luo [Brazilian gospel rapper]. In my last three ONE fights I played one of his songs. The name of the song is “Testemunhe” [Witness]. But I also like other Gospel music artists, that sound that really touches the soul.”

Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker share similar motivations

Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker are also driven by the same motives when they fight, as is evident by how they spend their time outside the cage.

During a recent interview, Lineker revealed that underneath his tough exterior, he has a clear soft spot, saying:

“My soft spot I can say for sure is being away from my children. When I need to be away from my family to go on a camp, it shakes me a lot. So, without a doubt, that's my soft spot.”

He shared that when he has some free time, he would find ways to spend it with his children, adding:

“I do a lot of things, but I go with them a lot in open parks, playground, amusement parks, we go on boat trips… I do a lot of things, but just being with them is wonderful.”

For Fernandes, spending his free time outdoors with his kids is also something that he enjoys doing. Instead of lounging at home, he prefers walking in the mountains or taking nature trips with his family. The Brazilian champion regularly post photos and videos of his family excursions on social media.

Both fighters also share the same goal of being the best, which is why they have expressed bold claims of how they will win their matchup. Their much-anticipated fight is set to go down in the main event of ONE: Bad Blood.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who will emerge victorious?

Edited by C. Naik