"Enjoy your day, champion!" - Family, friends and fans greet Bibiano Fernandes on his birthday

Bibiano Fernandes turned 42 on March 30 and he shared some greetings from family, friends and fans on his Instagram stories.

Screen capture from Bibiano Fernandes' Instagram stories

He reposted a greeting from his press agency, Fight Talk Press, which shared a message for Fernandes.

The translated caption read:

“Congratulations to our friend, three-time Jiu-Jitsu world champion, Bibiano Fernandes. Bibi, it's a pleasure to be part of a rich history of victories, overcoming [adversity], and success. Enjoy your day, champion!”

Fernandes is one of the greatest world champions in ONE Championship history, figuring in 13 world title bouts during his tenure with the promotion. He is a multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and a former featherweight and bantamweight champion of DREAM.

In 18 matches since 2011, Fernandes has only lost twice. Earlier this month, he lost the ONE bantamweight world championship to John Lineker. However, he remains in good spirits and looks motivated to bounce back soon.

Even at 42 years old, ‘The Flash’ remains in great shape and is still a force to be reckoned with in the loaded ONE bantamweight division. It won’t be surprising to see him add more accomplishments to his already long list of accolades in martial arts.

Bibiano Fernandes shares a message of growth ahead of his birthday

Bibiano Fernandes shared an inspirational message about growth, which alludes to his birthday and his experience after his loss to John Lineker at ONE: Full Circle.

On Instagram, he shared a photo of a triumphant moment for him with a message about pushing forward amidst adversity.

In the caption, Fernandes said:

“You don’t get better on the days when you feel like going. You get better on the days when you don’t want to go, but you go anyway. If you can overcome the negative energy coming from your tired body or unmotivated mind, you will grow and become better. It won’t be the best workout you have, you won’t accomplish as much as what you usually do when you actually feel good, but that doesn’t matter. Growth is a long term game, and the crappy days are more important.”

Losing is not something that Fernandes takes lightly. He suffered back-to-back losses early in his career and bounced back with a seven-bout win streak.

When that streak was snapped, he went on to complete an incredible 14-fight unbeaten run that spanned seven years. After losing a razor-thin split decision in 2018, he avenged it by defeating Kevin Belingon convincingly a year later.

His loss to Lineker may have hurt, but he has shown throughout his life that he is capable of overcoming adversity.

