"Has a future as a coach" - Fans hail Rodtang Jitmuangnon as he sharpens Smilla Sundell's weapons at Fairtex Gym

Smilla Sundell is headed for the biggest opportunity of her young career, and she’s getting help from a world champion in Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

On Instagram, Rodtang shared a training session with the teenage Muay Thai sensation. In the caption, he wrote:

“After completing his training continues to teach a fighter👊🏻👊🏻💪🏻”

Smilla Sundell is set to face Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on Friday, April 22. Rodtang has been making sure that Sundell is ready by doing pad work with the rising star after his own training sessions.

Fans were impressed by the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion’s dedication. One said:

“What a ledgend! 🔥👏👊”

Meanwhile, Rodtang can also be seen giving tips to Sundell during their pad session. It led one fan to believe that ‘The Iron Man’ could do well in a second career if he decides to hang up his gloves. The fan said:

“Has a future as a coach…😄👊🏽”

Of course, Sundell’s strikes are equally impressive, and one fan doesn’t dare to be on the wrong end of the teenager’s bombs. The fan said:

“If she hit me, I would land on the f****** moon.”

Rodtang is a fixture in Smilla Sundell’s training camp

Smilla Sundell already trains with some of the best strikers in the world at Fairtex Gym. However, if there’s a chance to train with a legend like Rodtang, there’s no reason for her to decline.

In an Instagram post, Sundell shared that ‘The Iron Man’ has been helping her at the famed gym as she prepares for her upcoming bout. She even had a few rounds of sparring with Rodtang.

Any help in her camp will surely be put to good use, as Sundell will be up against a formidable opponent in Jackie Buntan.

Fans may be more familiar with the Filipino-American because of her three impressive wins in the circle, but Sundell actually has more wins in her professional career.

The Thailand-based Swede has been fighting since she was 12 years old and has collected over 30 victories to her name against Buntan’s 23.

Pairing her experience in the Thai stadiums and the lessons she gained from training with legends at Fairtex, Sundell will certainly be ready for battle on April 22.

