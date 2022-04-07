"Never beg for mercy" - Fans shower Rodtang Jitmuangnon with praise for not tapping to Demetrious Johnson at ONE X

Demetrious Johnson and fans around the world learned just how tough Rodtang Jitmuangnon is at ONE X. ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary showcase featured the highly-anticipated special-rules superfight between Rodtang and Johnson.

The match ended with the Thai warrior going to sleep after ‘Mighty Mouse’ found a way to slap in a textbook rear-naked choke. On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a close-up video of the moment the referee decided to put a stop to the contest.

While Johnson was declared the winner of the bout, fans can’t help but praise Rodtang for his performance.

One fan believes the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion can use it as motivation to improve and become a more well-rounded fighter, writing in the comments section:

“He will get better on his ground game I'm sure! Every fighter gets better after each lessons! Respect! 🔥🔥🔥”

Others are just in awe at how Rodtang Jitmuangnon handled the submission. One fan said:

“For someone who probably isn't too used to being squeezed like that, Rodtang looked like he has no intention of tapping, man that guy is tough.”

Another fan said that it’s an honorable way to fall:

“That’s a gangsta and a true warrior you go out on your shield never beg for mercy 💪🏾😤”

The fight was such a delight that it even converted at least one fan:

“ONE Championship putting on bangers bro got me watching more than the UFC.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson delivered at ONE X

The special-rules match between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson captured the world’s attention and was one of the most highly-anticipated bouts of ONE X.

On one end was a Muay Thai fighter of over 300 matches, while on the other was a man considered by many to be the greatest of all time in MMA. With both fighters getting a chance to play two rounds each of their expertise, one of them was bound to be taken to school.

The first round saw Rodtang put pressure on ‘Mighty Mouse’ under Muay Thai rules. Rather than shy away from action, though, Johnson tried to engage with his adversary. Unfortunately, the American’s best shots couldn’t rattle the man they call ‘The Iron Man'.

The match then went to the MMA round, where fans expected Johnson to dominate. Despite the expected outcome, it was still a joy to watch DJ find a way to execute it in the actual match.

In the end, though, it was all love and respect for both fighters. Only Johnson was declared the victor that night, but Rodtang and the rest of the world watching all came out as winners for being part of the epic match.

