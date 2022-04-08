"Toughest MMA fighter I’ve ever seen" - Fans revel at Gustavo Balart’s heart in throwback video of his performance

Gustavo Balart may be one of the smallest fighters competing in ONE Championship, but he always gives everything he has in the Circle.

On Instagram, ONE Championship posted Balart’s war against Chan Rothana, showcasing the Cuban Olympic wrestler’s incredible resolve.

The caption reads:

“Leaving it ALL in the Circle 💥 Gustavo Balart returns to the Circle on 22 April!”

Balart is set to fight former ONE strawweight world champion Yosuke Saruta at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic in Singapore on April 22.

In the comments section, fans applauded the warrior spirit of Balart. One fan said:

“You can’t teach heart.”

The 150 centimeter-tall Balart lost his matchup with Rothana, but one fan believes that ‘El Gladiador’ is never beaten.

“That [little] dude [might be] the toughest MMA fighter I’ve ever seen. He may get lose his fight. But he’s never [beaten].”

Meanwhile, one fan noted that Balart’s size has never made him any less of a fighter.

“Some people doing jokes about the size of Balart but [for] sure, they haven’t thrown a punch in [their] life…this dude is a warrior! 👏👏”

Gustavo Balart aims for back-to-back wins at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

Gustavo Balart claimed his breakthrough win in ONE Championship last year when he defeated Ryuto Sawada via unanimous decision. On April 22, he will have a chance to follow it up with another victory when he takes on Yosuke Saruta.

The two fighters were set to face each other earlier this year, but Saruta had to pull out at the last minute due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Japanese warrior is coming off his second world title challenge against Joshua Pacio in September 2021. Their latest matchup capped off an exciting trilogy between the two fighters, but it was Pacio who reigned supreme in their pairing.

Meanwhile, Balart is hoping to vault himself up the ONE strawweight rankings by taking out the No.3-ranked Saruta. Claiming a win against a fighter of Saruta’s stature will certainly prove that he belongs among the elite warriors in the world.

Can Balart insert his name in the world title picture, or will Yosuke Saruta bounce back and come closer to reclaiming the championship he once held? We'll find out on April 22.

