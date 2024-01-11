ONE Championship fighter Fariyar Aminipour passes away in horrific accident 3 weeks after last fight

ONE Championship Muay Thai fighter Fariyar Aminipour has reportedly passed away in an accident. The 23-year-old Iranian trained at the renowned Tiger Muay Thai gym, which confirmed the news of his demise.

Aminipour was among the fastest-rising prospects in the promotion and last fought Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek-U-Thai at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023, just a few weeks ago. Aminipour lost the bout via first-round knockout, which marked his first career defeat. He outpointed his opponents on four previous outings.

In a recent Instagram post, Tiger Muay Thai wrote a heartfelt message informing fans about his passing away and expressed their deepest condolences. The post read:

"It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of @fariyar_aminipour. Since joining our team in late 2022 with only amateur fighting experience, the extremely talented Fariyar skyrocketed in the professional Muay Thai world, defeating huge names of the sport on ONE Lumpinee events and becoming a top 10 ranked fighter."

The message continued:

"At only 23 years old, lion-hearted Fariyar had already accomplished so much and was well on track to achieving his dream of becoming a ONE world champion. Gone far, far too soon due to a tragic accident, Fariyar will be missed greatly and will remain in all of our thoughts."

Fariyar Aminipour reportedly passed away after a horrible motorcycle crash in Thailand

MMA journalist Nicolas Atkin recently confirmed that ONE Championship Muay Thai fighter Fariyar Aminipour was no more. The reporter took to social media and revealed that the 23-year-old's death was caused by a motorcycle accident in Phuket, Thailand.

In a recent post on X, Atkins informed fans about Aminipour's demise and expressed his sorrow with a heartfelt note. He wrote:

"Horrible news. ONE Championship Muay Thai fighter Fariyar Aminipour has died after a reported motorcycle crash in Phuket. The 23-year-old Iranian’s gym, Tiger Muay Thai, confirmed his passing. A highly-rated prospect who was making a big name for himself on ONE Lumpinee. He last fought 3 weeks ago in a loss vs Kulabdam. RIP."

