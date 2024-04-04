ONE Championship: Four fighters miss weight for Fight Night 21 on dramatic evening as hotel power cut halts weigh-ins

Four fighters failed to make weight for ONE Championship's Fight Night 21 card, with Thursday night's official checks providing plenty of drama – where a power cut at the host hotel momentarily halted proceedings.

After the lights and air conditioning eventually came back on at the Best Western Plus Wanda Grand – with the clock restarted at 1 hour and 44 minutes – a late rush saw Nicolas Leite Silva, Songchainoi Kiatsongrit, Vladimir Kuzmin, and Dedduanglek TDed99 all line up with just a minute to go of the official three-hour testing window.

Silva was first up, and promptly failed hydration for the third time that evening, with three-division MMA champ Anatoly Malykhin – in Bangkok to corner his compatriot Kuzmin against Suablack Tor Pran49 – politely urging the Brazilian to hurry off the scale so Kuzmin could weigh in.

The Russian was reminded by ONE's senior director of competition Ric Auty that as all four fighters had produced samples before the clock hit zero, there was no rush and they would all get their chance.

Debuting flyweight Muay Thai star Dedduanglek was next up, and passed his hydration test at the second time of asking after an earlier fail.

However, he came in overweight for his kickboxing rematch with Taiki Naito, with Malykhin ruffling the Thai's thick mop of hair as he stepped off the scales, and suggesting he could have shaved it off in hindsight.

Dedduanglek quickly agreed on a 136lbs catchweight bout with Japan's Naito, who will receive 30 percent of the Thai's purse.

Kuzmin, who also missed weight in Qatar last month ahead of his decision win over Zafer Sayik, then duly failed his fourth attempt at passing hydration.

Kuzmin was left having to return and produce a hydrated sample before he could then negotiate a catchweight with Suablack, who made weight with no problems.

Finally – in fitting style after a chaotic evening – doctor Warren Wang refused to test Songchainoi's second sample because it fell short of the minimum requirement of 10 milliliters.

The Thai and his opponent Silva were also left needing to return and provide hydrated samples before being able to negotiate a new catchweight with each other after both missing the contracted weight of 116 lbs.

Songchainoi came back just over an hour later and passed hydration before weighing in at 120.25 lbs.

There had been plenty more drama earlier in the night, with welterweight submission grappling champion Tye Ruotolo surviving a scare.

The 21-year-old American failed his first two hydration attempts, raising fears he could lose his belt on the scale.

However, it was third time lucky for the champ, who will put his title on the line against Australia's Izaak Michell – who also needed two tries to pass hydration.

The only other trouble came from Valmir Da Silva, but the Brazilian returned to pass hydration at the second attempt and then made weight for his welterweight MMA bout against Hiroyuki Tetsuka.

Most importantly, however, Saturday morning's main event for the lightweight Muay Thai title is official, with champion Regian Eersel and challenger Alexis Nicolas making weight with ease.

Ben Tynan and Duke Didier will also compete in a heavyweight MMA bout after both passing their checks.

Jacob Smith and Denis Puric had no issues either ahead of their flyweight Muay Thai clash, while Jeremy Pacatiw and Wang Shuo's bantamweight MMA bout was also made official.