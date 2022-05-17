"Getting that work in at Evolve MMA" - Garry Tonon is locked in for ONE 157 fight week

Garry Tonon has arrived in Singapore and is already hard at work for his upcoming match at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20.

On Instagram, ‘The Lion Killer’ shared a photo of him and his training partner at Evolve. In the caption, he said:

“Me and @onelegsexy getting that work in at @evolvemma @brausfight”

Garry Tonon is part of the Evolve Fight Team and will be training at the famed gym while he is in Singapore. Apart from his training partner, he could also train with several world champions who are also part of the Evolve Fight Team, including the newly-relocated Mikey Musumeci.

Tonon is not one to take his opponent lightly, and his upcoming opponent Kade Ruotolo is no exception. In fact, the New Jersey native has nothing but high praise for the youngster and his twin brother as the next generation of stars in the sport.

The Ruotolo brothers are set to compete in their first match in ONE Championship at ONE 157. Kade’s brother, Tye, will also be in action as he takes on grappling legend Shinya Aoki in another submission grappling match featuring on the card.

Garry Tonon goes back to his roots

In 2017, Garry Tonon announced his arrival in ONE Championship by making a huge statement win, defeating Shinya Aoki in the first-ever submission grappling match in ONE Championship.

Since then, the 30-year-old has competed primarily in MMA, where he has been able to carry over his success in grappling. In 2018, he defeated Filipino striker Richard Corminal via TKO on his MMA debut, showing the world that he’s willing to throw down if necessary.

The win sparked an incredible six-bout win streak that saw him finish his first five opponents. His incredible run culminated in a challenge for the ONE featherweight world title held by Thanh Le. Unfortunately, Le would end Tonon’s dominant streak in MMA with a humbling first-round TKO.

Thankfully, Tonon’s spirit is not broken, and he is now ready to face his next challenge. He will compete in the sport that made him famous and will no doubt be hungry to get back on the winning track.

With submission grappling being brought under the spotlight thanks to ONE Championship, there could be plenty of contenders for Tonon if he chooses to compete in the sport regularly.

