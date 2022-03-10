Garry Tonon shares his self-made diet program, "The Garry Tonon Diet"

As an athlete, Garry Tonon follows a certain nutritional regimen to be able to keep his weight in check, while being able to maintain his strength. It's a formula he's stuck by his entire career.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tonon revealed the type of diet he employs on a regular basis:

“I do follow a strict diet. It's called the Garry Tonon diet and I eat strictly everything that I want. When leading up to an actual fight where I have to make weight, I obviously have to adjust what I'm eating and everything like that and I do have a very strict, actual diet for those purposes specifically for lowering my weight prior to athletic competition. It's not for the purpose of increasing my performance. I don't think I'm going to be any better of a fighter at that weight.”

ONE Championship implements a revolutionary weigh-in program that allows athletes to compete closer to their “walking weight” and discourages traditional forms of weight cutting. As such, Garry Tonon said he doesn’t alter his diet too much when he’s preparing for a fight:

“My diet for weight cutting is kind of just like, I do like a no-carb thing and then a no-carb, no salt thing at the end. And it's just to kind of rid your body of excess water so that you're, you know you lose a lot of water weight and stuff. But that's pretty much it.”

Garry Tonon talks about adding Kombucha to his drink selections

Garry Tonon is not picky about what he eats or drinks. However, one of the things he’s had a change of heart on is Kombucha.

“For so long, I was so against it, I don’t know why. Just the idea it was like, fermented, I think, kind of grossed me out a little bit even though obviously I drink beer and stuff so yeah, same difference. I wouldn’t say I’m a huge Kombucha guy but like I don’t mind it. I’m certainly drinking it more than I ever used to.”

Kombucha is a type of fermented tea that is classified as a functional beverage for its supposed health benefits. Tonon recalled the first time he tried it, but doesn’t recall what made him change his perception of the drink:

“I think probably somewhere in the last year I tried one I think maybe when I went to Puerto Rico I had one for the first time and I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t so bad!’ I don’t know what made me change my mind about trying it but it ended up working out ok. I’m not one of the types of people that gets crazy health nuts when it comes to the things that I put in my body in terms of eating and drinking so whatever it may offer me, it may offer me and I’ll try to cancel that out by eating Shake Shack afterwards.”

He’ll be looking to drown all the burgers and Wagyu beef that he wants with Kombucha after the biggest fight of his young MMA career.

On Friday, March 11, Garry Tonon will face Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight world championship at ONE: Lights Out, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Edited by Harvey Leonard