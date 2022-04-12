"I wanna see it!" - ONE Championship gauging interest for a Demetrious Johnson vs. Jonathan Haggerty matchup

The special-rules superfight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon was as good as advertised, and ONE Championship is now looking ahead to potential matchups in the future with the same rule set.

On Twitter, ONE Championship shared a photo of Johnson and Jonathan Haggerty. In the caption, the Asian promotion asked fans if it’s a matchup that excites them.

"Let’s get this show on the road" – Jonathan Haggerty wants his next fight to be against @MightyMouse Do you want to see this? #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship"

Haggerty has repeatedly expressed his desire to compete against Johnson since his dominant performance at February 2022’s ONE: Bad Blood event.

After Demetrious Johnson won against Rodtang at ONE X, ‘The General’ again called his shot. Now, the promotion is checking out what the fans think, and it’s been mostly positive.

Could special-rules fights be a fixture in ONE Championship?

ONE Championship has been known to be innovative in setting up matches for its events. Apart from MMA, the promotion also regularly features the striking arts of Muay Thai and kickboxing through the ONE Super Series.

At ONE X, it featured two submission grappling contests in a single event for the first time. The recent signings of established stars and rising prospects in the grappling world suggest that submission grappling will be added to its dynamic fight cards for the foreseeable future.

Following the success of the Johnson-Rodtang matchup, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong hinted at the possibility of more hybrid-rule matches in the future.

It could be an interesting path for them to take, and one that they certainly have the tools for. ONE Championship has a diverse collection of world champions from various disciplines who are encouraged to test their skills in any form of martial arts.

At ONE X, we saw Muay Thai star Stamp Fairtex compete for an MMA world title, two-division MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder and MMA veteran Mei Yamaguchi test their skills in submission grappling, and ‘The Face of Philippine MMA’ Eduard Folayang compete in a Muay Thai bout.

Should hybrid rules become a fixture in the promotion, more fighters could see it as an opportunity to dip their toes in a new sport instead of making a complete transition.

