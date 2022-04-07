Decade at black belt, doesn't know a single move - Gordon Ryan calls out Ryan Hall

Multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Gordon Ryan recently stated on Instagram that jiu-jitsu black belt Ryan Hall does not know a single move.

A few days ago, Hall shared an Instagram Story where he is seen receiving his black belt. The caption read:

"12 years ago today, I had the hinor of recieveing my black belt in Jiu-Jitsu from the great Felipe Costa."

ONE Championship competitor Gordon Ryan was not too impressed by the post:

"Decade at baclk belt- Doesn't know a single move lmaoo"

This is another episode of Gordon Ryan's ongoing issues with Ryal Hall. In March, Hall was celebrating the victory of his training partner and ONE title holder, Thanh Le. The Louisiana native had just defeated Garry Tonon via first-round knockout, and Hall on Instagram had made it seem that Tonon was being disrespectful. The UFC fighter was also very complimentary of Le's performance. Hall's attack on Tonon sparked a backlash from Ryan, who wrote on his Instagram:

"Imagine being Ryan Hall... a dude who tricked the world into thinking he was actually not terrible at jiu jitsu by beating up random clowns... Ryan heel hooks Bobby from the bar down the road everyone thinks he's sick. If you actually dive into his history and look at his matches... he gets crushed by all the best guys of his generation... He's a guy with no positional or submissions game of any kind... Its amazing that someone with [zero] authority or skill of any kind can speak and people will listen. What a joke."

Garry Tonon added to the attacks on Ryan Hall, which prompted the UFC featherweight to change the caption of the original post.

Nick Atkin @NicoSCMP #AndStill



Thanh Le knocks out Garry Tonon in 56 seconds to retain his ONE Championship featherweight title.



Big statement.

#ONELightsOut

Thanh Le knocks out Garry Tonon in 56 seconds to retain his ONE Championship featherweight title.Big statement. #AndStillThanh Le knocks out Garry Tonon in 56 seconds to retain his ONE Championship featherweight title.Big statement.#ONELightsOuthttps://t.co/qL7epjgwxu

Gordon Ryan in ONE Championship

In March 2021, it was announced by ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong on Twitter that three-time ADCC champion Gordon Ryan had signed with the organization. The grappling ace was to compete in submission jiu-jitsu matches as well as mixed martial arts fights:

"Ryan has signed with ONE Championship for both mixed martial arts and submission grappling! As the world's greatest grappler of all time, Gordon joins the planet's most elite group of active pound-for-pound GOATS in martial arts today!"

The news was met with much fanfare from ONE's followers. It was later announced that Ryan would make his ONE debut in an openweight grappling match against Shinya Aoki. The Japanese legend is a former champion of ONE and an accomplished grappler with a black belt in judo and jiu-jitsu.

Unfortunately, the match was later canceled as Ryan announced on Instagram that he was retiring from competitive Brazilian jiu-jitsu due to gastroparesis:

"My stomach isn’t cooperating with me any more... Effective immediately, I will be taking a leave of absence from competition. My stomach is at a point now where I can’t train properly. It was always an issue, but it’s been progressively getting worse as time goes on... I will continue searching for treatments, teaching you all, and doing everything I can to push the sport to new heights until I’m back."

Officially, Ryan is still a ONE Championship competitor and has had one grappling match since his retirement announcement. Submission grappling in ONE has become more common. We still await the debut of Gordon Ryan in ONE Championship.

